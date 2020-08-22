Twitter reacts to Vadim Nemkov’s TKO of Ryan Bader

Vadim Nemkov is the brand-new Bellator light heavyweight champ after beating Ryan Bader on Friday in the Bellator 244 centerpiece.

Nemkov (12-2 Mixed Martial Arts, 5-0 BMMA) overwhelmed Bader (27-6 Mixed Martial Arts, 5-1 BMMA) in the 2nd round of the 205-pound title battle, landing a harsh number of strikes till the battle was mercifully picked up the TKO in the headlining contest, which occurred at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Check listed below for the top Twitter responses to Nemkov’s title-winning success over Bader at Bellator 244.

* * * *