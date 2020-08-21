Twitter reacts to Lori Loughlin’s 2-month prison sentence: ‘I’ve studied for the SAT longer’

Loughlin’s designer hubby, Mossimo Giannulli, should serve five months.

Under the plea offer, Giannulli will likewise pay a $250,000 fine and carry out 250 hours of social work. Loughlin will pay a $150,000 fine and carry out 100 hours of social work.

The couple was implicated of sharing a million dollars in kickbacks to get their 2 children into the University of Southern California as rowing employees, a sport neither of the women took part in.

Social media users took to Twitter and the responses to her brief sentence weren’t beneficial.

“All of that scandal for that little bit of time? Who gets 2 months for anything though?” one person stated.

“Lori Loughlin basically got, what we call, lunch detention,” stated one user.

Another annoyed individual said, “I’ve studied for the sat longer than the amount of time lori loughlin is going to prison for cheating on it MAKE IT MAKE SENSE.”

“I’ll be surprised if she serves two weeks. What a joke! Black people have gotten multiple years for far less than what Lori Loughlin did. #WhitePrivilege,” commented a user.