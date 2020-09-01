Twitter quote tweets are now easier to find

Twitter is formally presenting its brand-new quote tweets counter, which lets you quickly see each time a provided tweet has actually been retweeted along with a remark. “Tweets about a Tweet add more to the conversation, so we’ve made them even easier to find,” the company said, likewise noting that the new counter will be revealed in between the existing “Retweets” and “Likes” labels.

The social media network has actually been checking the function for a couple of months now, with various names and interface styles. It’s try out identifying the counter as “Retweets with Comments” instead of “Quote Tweets” for instance, and it’s likewise evaluated concealing it in a sub-menu instead of revealing it straight on the tweet.

Tweets about a Tweet include more to the discussion, so we have actually made them even easier to find. Retweets with remarks are now called Quote Tweets and they have actually signed up with the Tweet information view. Tap into a Tweet, then tap “Quote Tweets” to see them all in one location. pic.twitter.com/kMqea6AC80 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 31, 2020

It’s constantly been possible to look for quote tweets by getting in a tweet’s URL into Twitter’s search box, however a devoted button makes the procedure a lot more hassle-free. It’s a convenient function thinking about numerous individuals utilize the quote tweet function in location …