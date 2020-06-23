Twitter puts warning on Trump tweet for ‘threat of harm’ against DC protesters

“We’ve placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group,” Twitter said.

Twitter users, including Trump’s supporters, will soon be unable to retweet the offending tweet because of the measure.

The company explained that although the tweet broke its rules it “will remain on the service given its relevance to ongoing public conversation.”

Trump posted the same message on Facebook. CNN has now reached out to Facebook for comment.