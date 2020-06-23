Twitter puts warning on Trump tweet for ‘threat of harm’ against DC protesters

“We’ve placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group,” Twitter said.
Twitter users, including Trump’s supporters, will soon be unable to retweet the offending tweet because of the measure.
The company explained that although the tweet broke its rules it “will remain on the service given its relevance to ongoing public conversation.”
Trump posted the same message on Facebook. CNN has now reached out to Facebook for comment.
“There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!,” Trump posted on Twitter and Facebook.
Trump has been critical of the “autonomous zone” in Seattle
, an area occupied by protestors for much of this month.
Criticizing Twitter’s decision Tuesday, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted
that “citizens have a right to hear directly from their President and decide for themselves what to think about it.”
Twitter announced specific rules for politicians last year
that allows them to sometimes violate the platform’s rules without their tweets being removed. The company says there’s a “public interest” in people having the ability to see and debate statements from elected officials.
This could be the fourth time Twitter has brought action against Trump’s account in just a couple weeks.
In May, Twitter labeled two Trump tweets
that made false claims about mail-in ballots in California.
A couple of days later, Trump tweeted that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” which Twitter labeled as a glorification of violence
. Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, were criticized by some of its staff once the company took no action on the same post on its platform.
Last week, Twitter labeled a video
Trump tweeted of two toddlers as “manipulated.” It was later removed entirely as a result of copyright claim.
The labeling of tweets has enraged the President and his supporters and even prompted Trump to sign an executive order targeting social media companies.
Facebook the other day took down a set of Trump campaign ads because, the company said, the ads included a Nazi symbol.