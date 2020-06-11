Twitter nudges users to read articles before retweeting them

Today, @TwitterSupport announced a brand new feature that the social networking platform is experimenting with. This new prompt would prompt users to read articles before it’s retweeted, because sometimes a headline doesnt tell the total story.
Sharing articles can spark conversation, so you could want to read it before you Tweet it.
To help promote informed discussion, we’re testing a brand new prompt on Android when you Retweet an article that you definitely have not opened on Twitter, we possibly may ask if you want to open it first.
Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 10, 2020
With the rising tensions within the Unites States, combined with daily political discourse thats been increasingly taking place during the last few years, Twitter has decided that folks on its platform might take advantage of reading articles before retweeting it, to encourage a far more productive discussion.
We wanted to test an easy method to enhance the health of a conversation as it gets started. And to see if reminding people to read articles before they share it leads to more informed discussion.
Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 10, 2020
Twitter has started rolling the feature out to some users on the Android app. As you retweet a post by having an article embedded, a prompt will appear saying Headlines dont tell the total story. Want to read this before Retweeting?
Users can still retweet the article should they want to so its a gentle reminder for users to read articles before others begin to spread misinformation. It isnt clear what number of users have the feature in place, but our assumption is perhaps individuals with thousands of followers are the first to test drive it.
Via Twitter