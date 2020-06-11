Twitter nudges users to read articles before retweeting them

Today, @TwitterSupport announced a brand new feature that the social networking platform is experimenting with. This new prompt would prompt users to read articles before it’s retweeted, because sometimes a headline doesnt tell the total story.

With the rising tensions within the Unites States, combined with daily political discourse thats been increasingly taking place during the last few years, Twitter has decided that folks on its platform might take advantage of reading articles before retweeting it, to encourage a far more productive discussion.

Twitter has started rolling the feature out to some users on the Android app. As you retweet a post by having an article embedded, a prompt will appear saying Headlines dont tell the total story. Want to read this before Retweeting?

Users can still retweet the article should they want to  so its a gentle reminder for users to read articles before others begin to spread misinformation. It isnt clear what number of users have the feature in place, but our assumption is perhaps individuals with thousands of followers are the first to test drive it.

