Twitter now lets you schedule tweets from its web app

Twitter says you can now schedule tweets proper from the primary web app. When composing a tweet, you ought to see a little bit calendar icon on the underside row of icons on the backside of the compose window. Click that and you can specify when you need your tweet to be despatched.

Twitter had initially mentioned it was “experimenting” with the characteristic again in November, and if you didn’t have entry to that experiment, you wanted to make use of Tweetdeck or one other third-party service that supported the characteristic if you wished to schedule tweets.

Twitter says you may also now save draft tweets within the web app. However, drafts you write on the web app will solely sync to different cases of the web app, according to Twitter, that means drafts written in Twitter’s cell app gained’t sync to the web.

Here’s a video from Twitter displaying how each scheduling and saving a draft tweet works: