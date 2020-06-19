Twitter Now Lets You Discover New Lists and Add Them to Your Feed

Twitter has added a new feature to its ‘Lists’ that will help users discover new lists and add them to their feed. The social networking platform made the announcement through its Twitter account sharing a short clip of how to utilize the feature. Twitter users will now view a ‘Show more recommendations’ option in the ‘Discover new lists’ section that will enable them to search for more lists that they are thinking about. The feature seems to have a staged rollout for Android and iOS users.

Add new voices and conversations to your Timeline using Lists. You can now:

???? make a List

???? discover new Lists

???? follow a List

???? Tweet a List pic.twitter.com/7xhwMXRUWG — Twitter (@Twitter) June 18, 2020

The tweet by Twitter’s official account has a short video that displays the iOS version of the app. There can be an added ‘Show more recommendations’ option in the ‘Discover new lists’ section. This allows users to find new lists from the recommendations by Twitter or alternatively, search well for a particular topic and get lists like that. Then, an individual can follow that particular list if they so choose.

The lists that show up in the search engine results are based on a mix of who an individual follows, the lists that an individual currently follows, and the things the user and lists tweet about, as per a report by Social Media Today. The publication also shared screenshots of the feature on the Android app.

Lists have been element of Twitter for a very long time and the social media marketing company has been improving on this feature ever since. Initially, users managed to create, follow, and share lists. Back in June of last year, Twitter was trying out new ways to increase the ‘Lists’ feature in the app. In September last year, it added the power for iOS users of the app to pin five lists to their timeline with swipe gestures to switch between them.

As of now, we’re able to not access the feature on the Android or iOS versions of the Twitter app leading us to believe that it is a staged rollout. Gadgets 360 has already reached out to Twitter for information on exactly the same and will update this space as and once we receive a response.

