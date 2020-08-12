Twitter now lets users limit replies to their tweets – Panorama

Twitter presented a brand-new function that enables users to limit who can respond to their tweets, USA Today reported on Tuesday, pointing out a declaration by Suzanne Xie, Twitter’s Director of Product Management.

Users will now have 3 choices to select who can respond to their tweets: everybody, just individuals they follow or just individuals they point out. Previously, Twitter’s just choice was everybody.

Tweets with minimal- responding will be identified and the reply icon will be grayed out for individuals who can’t respond. People who can’t respond will still be able to view, retweet, retweet with remark, share, and like these tweets.

“Starting today, everyone will be able to use these settings so unwanted replies don’t get in the way of meaningful conversations,” Xie stated.

The function makes individuals feel much safer, according to feedback from preliminary screenings in May.