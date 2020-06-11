Twitter Moves to Limit Sharing on Unread Articles

Twitter said on Wednesday that it absolutely was testing a brand new feature that seeks to limit the sharing of articles by users who haven’t read them. The feature — which asks users if they have read an article before they retweet it — appears to be targeted at slowing the spread of unverified information.

“Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you tweet it,” Twitter’s support team said.

Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it. To help promote informed discussion, we’re testing a new prompt on Android –– once you Retweet articles that you haven’t opened on Twitter, we may ask if you’d like to open it first. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 10, 2020

Twitter said it will be testing the feature on its Android application “to help promote informed discussion.”

“When you retweet an article that you haven’t opened on Twitter, we may ask if you’d like to open it first,” the company said.

In an answer to one user, Twitter noted, “We wanted to test a way to improve the health of a conversation as it gets started.”

But it said users will “always have the option” to go ahead with the retweet.

Twitter as well as other platforms are struggling to contain misinformation, which often is passed along by users who fail to review details of the comments they truly are sharing.

Last month, Twitter decided to limit the reach of some comments by US President Donald Trump, in one single case since they were misleading and in another case because of a violation of platform rules promoting violence.

The president responded angrily and signed an executive order which could remove some legal liability protections of social networking firms, though it was unclear if the measure could be enforced.