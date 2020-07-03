Twitter may let you edit your tweets — but everyone needs to wear a mask first

Jackson Delong
“You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask,” the company tweeted from its flagship account on Thursday.

The comment quickly spread throughout the platform, being retweeted half a million times in 12 hours and receiving more than 2 million “likes.”

Despite significant enthusiasm for an edit button, it’s not likely something Twitter is genuinely considering. “As Twitter Comms Tweeted, everyone means everyone,” a spokesperson told CNN Business. “Nothing further to add beyond this!”

The tweet was taken mostly in jest and hailed by many on the webpage, coming as governments around the globe encourage citizens to wear face coverings in public to stem the spread of coronavirus.

But some took it as a political intervention, as not wearing a mask has become a political cause in the United States and some other countries.

A number of Twitter’s most prominent users have taken to the platform to deride or discourage mask-wearing, include US President Donald Trump — who retweeted a message mocking Joe Biden for wearing a face covering in May. Trump has since said he’d have no problem wearing a mask in public.
Masks have been proven to reduce Covid-19 transmission by a number of studies.

Some users have long urged Twitter to add the power to change tweets after they’ve been published, but the organization has resisted those calls.

CEO Jack Dorsey told Wired in January that your website would probably never add the tweak.
Twitter says it will label misleading coronavirus tweets — even if they&#39;re from Trump
In contrast, Facebook does allow users to edit their posts, though earlier incarnations remain publicly visible.
Twitter has come under scrutiny throughout the coronavirus pandemic for its handling of misinformation posted to the site, such as for instance when Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk falsely tweeted that children are “essentially immune” to the virus.
Since then, the organization has deleted thousands of accounts that have spread false information about the herpes virus.

