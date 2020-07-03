Twitter may let you edit your tweets — but everyone needs to wear a mask first

“You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask,” the company tweeted from its flagship account on Thursday.

The comment quickly spread throughout the platform, being retweeted half a million times in 12 hours and receiving more than 2 million “likes.”

Despite significant enthusiasm for an edit button, it’s not likely something Twitter is genuinely considering. “As Twitter Comms Tweeted, everyone means everyone,” a spokesperson told CNN Business. “Nothing further to add beyond this!”

The tweet was taken mostly in jest and hailed by many on the webpage, coming as governments around the globe encourage citizens to wear face coverings in public to stem the spread of coronavirus.