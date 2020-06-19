Twitter marks Trump tweet with ‘manipulated media’ warning after he shared video mocking CNN

President Trump yet again ran afoul of Twitter terms of service on Thursday when he took a swipe at the ‘fake news’ media by posting a doctored ‘CNN’ clip showing a black toddler running away in terror from a ‘racist baby’ who is ‘probably a Trump voter.’

The president shared a deceptively edited version of the adorable clip from last year which showed two little boys, Maxwell and his friend Finnegan, run toward each other as they giggle and laugh before giving each other a large hug.

In the first video, both two-year-olds have emerged racing towards one another for a ‘besties’ hug.

The heartwarming encounter between Maxwell, who’s black, and Finnegan, who’s white, was filmed by Maxwell’s father, Michael Cisneros.

Trump’s tweet prompted Twitter to add a disclaimer warning users that it was ‘manipulated media.’ The disclaimer links to a web site outlining Twitter policies because they relate to selectively edited clips

President Trump on Thursday shared a doctored video with a CNN chyron that reads: ‘Terrified toddler runs from racist baby’

The clip is a selectively edited and spliced version of a viral video from this past year showing two two-year-old boys – one black plus one white – embracing

Trump tweeted the clip, which showed the particular footage of young Maxwell (above) running with open arms to embrace his friend Finnegan (below) in New York City last fall, as a means of criticizing media coverage of racial tensions in America

The two boys, who up until the period had been good friends for about per year, had not seen each other for 2 days once they embraced on a Manhattan sidewalk.

After embracing, Maxwell playfully runs before Finnegan, who gives chase. The adorable video went viral, having been viewed online countless times.

The clip that Trump posted to his significantly more than 82 million Twitter followers shows exactly the same clip except that it is edited deceptively to produce it appear as Finnegan, the white child, is chasing Maxwell.

As dramatic music plays in the background, the video flashes a ‘CNN BREAKING NEWS’ chyron in the bottom of the screen with the headline: ‘Terrified toddler runs from racist baby.’

The headline then changes to learn: ‘Racist baby probably a Trump voter.’

The clip then shows the snippet that preceded the ‘chase’ segment – Maxwell and Finnegan running toward one another with open arms and then embracing.

That part of the video is shown with the cover version of the 1970 hit song (They Long to Be) Close to You playing in the background.

The clip then shows the original footage depicting Finnegan giving chase as Maxwell runs a few feet before him.

The video ends with a blacked out screen that shows the message: ‘America just isn’t the problem. Fake news is. If you see something, say something.

‘Only you can prevent fake news dumpster fires.’

‘If you see something, say something’ is a phrase that was more widely used in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, when Americans were encouraged to be vigilant in reporting suspicious behavior.

‘Only you can prevent fake news dumpster fires’ is a play on words of the phrase made popular by Smokey Bear, the mascot used in the famous ad campaigns run by the United States Forest Service.

The ads show Smokey Bear encourage people by saying: ‘Only you are able to prevent forest fires!’

The two boys are seen embracing in the clip that the president shared on social media on Thursday

Trump’s tweet prompted Twitter to add a disclaimer warning users that it was ‘manipulated media.’

The disclaimer links to a web site outlining Twitter policies because they relate to selectively edited clips.

‘You may not deceptively promote synthetic or manipulated media which are likely to cause harm,’ Twitter’s directions state.

‘In addition, we may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity also to provide additional context.’

In recent weeks, Twitter has attached similar disclaimers to tweets by Trump, including the one that was flagged for promoting violence toward protesters.

The real story behind the edited viral video of two two-year-old ‘besties’ posted by Trump Maxwell, left, and Finnegan, right, became best friends after their parents met in a restaurant Now they ‘hang out all the time’, with their two families vacationing together, pictured Toddlers Finnegan (left) and Maxwell (center), both aged two, raced towards each other with arms prepared to embrace after they hadn’t seen for 2 days President Trump on Thursday used a deceptively edited video of two toddlers to declare that CNN was distorting coverage of racial tensions in America. But the particular video was initially posted last fall and went viral as a show of cross-racial solidarity. The two little boys who melted hearts in the video have emerged racing towards each other with open arms for a large hug. They became best friends after their parents met in a New York restaurant and have been ‘inseparable’ from the time. Now the youngsters ‘hang out most of the time’ and so are such firm friends that the two families vacation together upstate, Maxwell Hanson’s dad Michael Cisneros told DailyMail.com last September. In the adorable clip shared last fall, Maxwell and his friend Finnegan, who are both two years old and separated in age by just per month, can both be seen running towards one another giggling and laughing. Maxwell Hanson was on his way home from daycare in Brooklyn with his dads Alex, 39, and Michael when they bumped into Finnegan and his dad, Dan. Speaking to DailyMail.com Michael, 43, said: ‘We really got on with his parents so we started all chilling out and their friendship just blossomed. ‘Once they saw one another they instantly started running towards one another, and that’s when I pulled out my camera.’ The two boys are believed to share a love of Disney, watching Moana, Coco and The Lion King together and live only one block from each other. Michael, who adopted Maxwell as a baby baby with partner Alex, added: ‘His parents and us met just over a year ago and really connected. ‘They are always super excited to see each other, even when they’ve only been a component. They are partners in crime when one does something, another does aswell. ‘We have a location upstate with a pool, and Finnegan and his parents come stay with us frequently.’ Michael said the boys now share their toys, food and clothes and even ‘communicate with one another in ways we don’t understand’. He added: ‘And every time they are apart, they each require each other. It really is the cutest thing.’ Finnegan is described by Michael as the ‘more outgoing one’, while his son Maxwell ‘is somewhat shy until he reaches know someone’. But he added: ‘They are both super active.’ The two boys share a love of Disney and live one block away from one another. ‘They communicate with one another in ways we don’t understand’, Maxwell’s dad Michael says The heart-melting reaction came after they hadn’t seen each other in two days. Finnegan is described as the ‘more outgoing one’, while Maxwell ‘is a bit shy’ Since Michael shared the video it’s been viewed many times and drawn loving comments from strangers who adore the boys’ sweet friendship. The dad explained that the pair were so excited in the video because they hadn’t seen each other in two days. With their arms open-wide they edge closer before briefly pausing to give one another a long hug. ‘My friend you’re just adorable,’ Cisneros can be heard saying. Then Maxwell points at Finnegan’s yellow truck toy, causing him to fiddle with it and squeal before they both carry on running later on. Cisneros wrote: ‘It’s Thursday. These two haven’t seen one another since Tuesday. So many feels, it’s beautiful. So thankful.’ He added that they also share hobbies, both attending a weekly music event where they ‘love to dance — both are great dancers.’ Facebook user Taira Withani wrote: ‘Why in the world have we ever stopped showing how happy we are to see every one like this every day!’ ‘They are the definition of love!!! You each one is amazing parents!!!we need more this unconditional love!!!’ Ayanna Reid added. Dnesey Armour posted: ‘I can watch this over and over. So innocent and adorable.’ Dana Lor wrote: ‘Both adorable, many people need to learn from their website because real love doesn’t see color of people’ In a another video of both boys, they raced around holding hands before Finnegan shows Maxwell how to climb up a step and jump off. The two boys became best friends after their parents met in a New York restaurant and have been ‘inseparable’ from the time. The two families are pictured together here on Halloween

As looting and rioting spread in the wake of Floyd’s death, the president warned on Twitter that ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts.’

Critics said the tweet was an implicit threat by Trump to place down riots using force, a charge that the president denies.

The doctored clip that Trump posted on Thursday implies the media is distorting events so that you can promote a narrative that America is really a racist country – a criticism frequently made among right-leaning conservatives who support Trump.

In recent weeks, America has been in the midst of upheaval following police-involved death of George Floyd.

Floyd, 46, died in the custody of Minneapolis police on May 25.

Video of his arrest shows a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on his neck, cutting off his air blood circulation for nearly nine minutes.

Chauvin and three other police officers have now been arrested and charged.

Floyd’s killing sparked massive unrest that spread nationally and then globally as societies confronted the matter of racial injustice and police violence.

Trump has been criticized for his reaction to the protests as an increasing number of Americans think about the president a divisive figure.

A new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research unearthed that a majority think the president is exacerbating tensions in a moment of national crisis.

Most Americans – including 63 per cent of Republicans – say the nation is heading in the incorrect direction.

Trump (seen above on Thursday at the White House) is considered a divisive figure by a most Americans, in accordance with a new poll

And close to two-thirds – including 37 percent of Republicans – say Trump is making America more divided.

That pessimism poses reelection challenges for Trump in his face-off against Democrat Joe Biden.

Presidents seeking four more years in office on average rely on voters being optimistic about the direction the country is headed and eager to stay the course – a view most Americans don’t currently hold.

Just 24 percent say the nation is headed in the best direction, down from 33 per cent per month ago and 42 percent in March.

That’s when the COVID-19 pandemic began taking hold in the United States, killing not exactly 120,000 Americans currently and upending most areas of daily life.

Overall, 37 per cent of Americans say they approve of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak – a dip from 44 per cent in March.

The fallout from the pandemic has been sweeping.

Beyond the public health problems, the economy suffered from a rapid jolt as states implemented strict stay-at-home orders.

Though several of those restrictions have started to ease and organizations in many places are now just starting to open, the unemployment rate still sits at 13.3 per cent.