Twitter lets users limit who can reply to their tweets

Twitter has begun testing a brand new function which permits its users to limit who can reply to their posts.

The social community introduced on Wednesday {that a} small group of users will likely be ready to block replies to their posts or solely permit sure individuals to reply.

“Sometimes, unwanted replies make it hard to have meaningful conversations,” the corporate’s director of product administration Suzanne Xie wrote in a weblog submit.

People with entry to the brand new function are given an possibility whereas writing a brand new submit to select who can reply to it as soon as it’s revealed. They can choose everybody on Twitter, solely individuals they observe, or solely individuals who are talked about within the tweet.

Others users who are unable to reply to the tweet can nonetheless see it in their timeline and retweet or just like the submit.

Twitter first introduced the brand new function in January and stated it will be launched in some unspecified time in the future this 12 months.

The social community has made a collection of updates designed to enhance conversations on the app and scale back the flexibility of trolls to share abuse.

Last 12 months, it started permitting users to cover replies to their tweets, a possible method to limit the unfold of abuse on-line.