Twitter labels video Trump tweeted as ‘manipulated media’

Trump tweeted a video with a fake CNN graphic; the video claims, “America is not the problem. Fake news is.”
The video, which runs for 60 seconds, starts with footage of 1 part of a viral video that shows a black daughter or son run from the white daughter or son. The fake CNN graphic reads, “Terrified todler [sic] runs from racist baby.”
The remaining portion of the video — in which the two children cost embrace the other person — is then shown.
A spokesperson for CNN responded
to Trump’s tweet Thursday night, “CNN did cover this story – but exactly as it happened. Just as CNN has reported your positions on race (and your poll numbers). We’ll continue working with facts and invite you to do the same, rather than tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. Be better.”
The video Trump tweeted included a credit to @CarpeDonktum, who regularly publishes memes and parody videos supporting the President.
After Trump tweeted the video it quickly went viral, accumulating millions of views in less than two hours.
Twitter twice flagged Trump tweets within the last month, enraging the President and his supporters and also prompting the President to sign an executive order
targeting social media businesses.
In May, Twitter labeled two Trump tweets
that made false claims about mail-in ballots in California.
A few days later, Twitter labeled as a glorification of violence
a Trump tweet in which that he said, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”
Earlier on Thursday, Facebook removed ads run by the Trump campaign
, saying the ads violated its policy against organized hate. The ads, attacking the leftwing group Antifa, featured emblematic that the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said was “practically identical to that used by the Nazi regime to classify political prisoners in concentration camps.”
The Trump campaign defended it self claiming the symbol was used by Antifa activists.
ADL said some Antifa activists purchased the symbol, but it just isn’t particularly common.