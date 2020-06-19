Twitter labels video Trump tweeted as ‘manipulated media’

Trump tweeted a video with a fake CNN graphic; the video claims, “America is not the problem. Fake news is.”

The video, which runs for 60 seconds, starts with footage of 1 part of a viral video that shows a black daughter or son run from the white daughter or son. The fake CNN graphic reads, “Terrified todler [sic] runs from racist baby.”

The remaining portion of the video — in which the two children cost embrace the other person — is then shown.