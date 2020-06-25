Twitter Labels Trump’s Tweet as ‘Manipulated Media’

Twitter added a ‘manipulated media’ label on a video posted on US President Donald Trump’s Twitter feast upon Thursday that showed a doctored news clip with a mis-spelled banner flashing “Terrified todler runs from racist baby.”

The original video, which went viral on social networking in 2019, showed a black toddler and a white toddler running towards each other and hugging. It was published with the headline “These two toddlers are showing us what real-life besties look like” on CNN’s website this past year.

The clip shared in Trump’s tweet first shows the part where some of those toddlers is observed running in front of the other. At one point the banner reads: “Racist baby probably a Trump voter”.

The tweeted video, with an increase of than 7.7 million views and 1,25,000 retweets, then continues to show the first video and concludes : “America is not the problem. Fake news is.”

“We may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide additional context,” Twitter says in an explanation of its policies posted on its website.

Twitter has been under fierce scrutiny from the Trump administration because it fact-checked Trump’s tweets about unsubstantiated claims of mail-in voting fraud. It also labelled a Trump tweet about protests in Minneapolis as “glorifying violence.”

The president, who has battled Twitter as well as other tech organizations over so-called censorship of conservative voices on social networking platforms, said in late May however propose legislation to potentially scrap or weaken regulations shielding Internet companies, within an extraordinary make an effort to regulate outlets where he’s got been criticised.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

