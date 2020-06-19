Twitter labels Trump’s ‘racist baby’ post manipulated media

The “manipulated media” label linked to a full page outlining Twitter’s policies on such content.

“You may not deceptively promote synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm,”the policy statement reads.

“In addition, we may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide additional context.”

For initially last month, Twitter began flagging some of Mr Trump’s tweets with a fact-check warning.

Earlier in your day, Facebook had removed campaign adverts by Mr Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that featured an upside-down red triangle, a symbol once used by Nazis to designate political prisoners, communists among others in concentration camps.

The company said in a statement on Thursday that the ads violated “our policy against organised hate”. A Facebook executive who testified at a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Thursday said the organization does not permit symbols of hateful ideology “unless they’re put up with context or condemnation.”