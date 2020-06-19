Twitter labels Trump video as ‘manipulated media’

Twitter has labeled a video tweeted by President Trump as “manipulated media,” as first reported by The Washington Post. The label is primarily cosmetic, but represents a significant increase in the ongoing feud between your president and his preferred social media platform.

“This tweet has been labeled per our synthetic and manipulated media policy to give people more context,” Twitter spokeswoman Katie Rosborough told the Post.

The clip edits footage of two children playing into a bizarre warning against race-baiting by the media, presented as a false CNN broadcast with the chyron “terrified todler [sic] runs from racist baby.” Since the presented footage was never actually aired by CNN, the false appearance of a broadcast might have provided the foundation for the manipulated media tag.

part of an ongoing feud between the president and his preferred platform

The video was made by Carpe Donktum, a prolific pro-Trump meme creator who had been suspended from Twitter in October regarding the a Kingsman edit that presented Trump violently assassinating various media brands. A mainstay of Trump’s Twitter account, this appears to be the very first time Donktum’s edits have been labeled as “manipulated media,” a tag intended for deepfakes and other inherently deceptive edits.

In practical terms, the label is merely an icon placed below the video, which links to Twitter’s manipulated media policy. It’s easily missed and will not present any meaningful obstacles toward viewing the video. Still, the label represents a significant increase in Twitter’s moderation of the president, after years of exempting him from most moderation policies because of the inherent newsworthiness of his statements.

On May 26th, Twitter labeled a tweet about mail-in voting as potentially misleading, which resulted in significant and immediate retaliation from the president, including an executive order that sought to ward off bias in social networking moderation.