Twitter labels Scalise tweet of Biden interview about police funding ‘manipulated media’ before he took it down

The video entwines together video footage from an interview in between, Ady Barkan, who has ALS and speaks utilizing an electronic synthetic voice, and Biden.

In the initial video, Barkan asks Biden if he can concur that “we can redirect some of the funding,” for police departments towards psychological health services, to which Biden responds, “Yes.”

The clip tweeted out by the second Republican in the House modifies in the word “for police” in a digitized voice to make it noise as if Barkan is asking Biden if he concurs they can “redirect some of the funding for police.”

Scalise utilized the tweet to promote the popular talking point that Democrats are accountable for sowing discontent as demonstrations continue across the country following shootings of Black individuals by police, including his tweet: “No police. Mob rule. Total chaos. That’s the result of the Democrat agenda.”

Barkan tweeted to Scalise before he took down the tweet, “These are not my words. I have lost my ability to speak, but not my agency or my thoughts. You and your team have doctored my words for your own political gain. Please remove this video immediately. You owe the entire disability community an apology.” A Twitter representative stated the tweet was identified based upon its, “synthetic and Manipulated Media policy.” The problem with the video was the audio control of Barkan, initially including words to the audio Barkan didn’t state because context. The video was likewise published toFacebook While the video appears to have actually been taken down by …

