Twitter labeled Trump tweets with fact-check labels for the first time

By
Jackson Delong
-

On Tuesday, the social media firm highlighted two of Trump’s tweets that falsely claimed mail-in ballots would result in widespread voter fraud.

Twitter mentioned the transfer was aimed toward offering “context” round Trump’s remarks. But Twitter’s unprecedented resolution is more likely to raise further questions about its willingness to persistently apply the label to different Trump tweets which have been deemed deceptive by third events, significantly as the president has lobbed baseless allegations in opposition to former Rep. Joe Scarborough concerning the demise of a congressional staffer years in the past.

When requested by CNN’s Dana Bash on Tuesday about whether or not social media firms ought to take motion in opposition to Trump for pushing conspiracy theories {that a} critic dedicated homicide, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden mentioned: “I’m of the view that social media companies have to reexamine whether or not — for example, if you put something out saying that — that same outlandish thing that the president thinks … they should say it’s not true.”

Twitter mentioned Tuesday that Trump’s tweets about mail-in voting didn’t violate the firm’s guidelines as a result of they do not explicitly discourage individuals from voting. But, the firm mentioned, the label affords context surrounding Trump’s claims.

“These Tweets (here and here) contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labeled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots,” Twitter spokesperson Katie Rosborough instructed CNN Business in an electronic mail. “This resolution is in line with the strategy we shared earlier this month.”

Rosborough confirmed that this marks the first situations during which Twitter has labeled any Trump tweet as deceptive.

The White House didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Twitter didn’t instantly reply to questions on who assembled the fact-checking web page or whether or not it was algorithmically generated.



Source link

Post Views: 11

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR