Twitter labeled Trump tweets with fact-check labels for the first time

On Tuesday, the social media firm highlighted two of Trump’s tweets that falsely claimed mail-in ballots would result in widespread voter fraud.
When requested by CNN’s Dana Bash on Tuesday about whether or not social media firms ought to take motion in opposition to Trump for pushing conspiracy theories {that a} critic dedicated homicide, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden mentioned: “I’m of the view that social media companies have to reexamine whether or not — for example, if you put something out saying that — that same outlandish thing that the president thinks … they should say it’s not true.”
Twitter mentioned Tuesday that Trump’s tweets about mail-in voting didn’t violate the firm’s guidelines as a result of they do not explicitly discourage individuals from voting. But, the firm mentioned, the label affords context surrounding Trump’s claims.
Rosborough confirmed that this marks the first situations during which Twitter has labeled any Trump tweet as deceptive.
The White House didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.
Twitter didn’t instantly reply to questions on who assembled the fact-checking web page or whether or not it was algorithmically generated.