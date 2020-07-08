Twitter is working on a new subscription platform, hints job listing

Twitter is apparently working on a subscription platform because of its social networking service. A new job listing reveals that Twitter has a new internal team, codenamed “Gryphon,” that is “building a subscription platform.” Twitter is currently recruiting engineers to join this subscription team, with employees collaborating closely with the company’s payments team.

The job posting notes potential Twitter subscriptions could be “a first” for the company, but it’s not yet determined exactly how Twitter plans to implement a subscription service. Twitter generates the vast majority of its revenue through ad sales and data licensing currently, and a subscription service could potentially provide exclusive content in return for a monthly fee.

Twitter has previously investigated offering subscriptions as a paid service for power users. The company ran a survey a few years ago to assess whether Twitter users would pay for new analytics, breaking news alerts, or information regarding what an account’s followers are tweeting about.

Twitter can also be considering a Twitch-style form of subscription, making it possible to subscribe to individual accounts for some reason. We’ve reached out to Twitter to comment on its subscription plans, and we’ll update you appropriately.