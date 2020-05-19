Twitter Is Thirsty AF Over Pauly D’s Quarantine Beard!

While the remainder of us are gaining the quarantine fifteen, DJ Pauly D selected the coronavirus disaster as his time to glow up.

This isn’t the primary time Pauly’s quarantine beard has brought on a stir. The Jersey Shore star first debuted his scruff a couple of month in the past, and was met with basic confusion. The most typical response was that he seemed completely unrecognizable. (Or that he seemed like “what Ronnie & Pauly D’s kid would look like” — LOLz!)

Now that a while has handed — and the facial hair has grown right into a fuller, extra fleshed out form — the Internet is singing a special tune.

Lots of people nonetheless assume he appears fully totally different… however now, the reactions embrace a heavy aspect of thirst!

Just in the home if ya want me pic.twitter.com/VZWiMJobrj — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) May 18, 2020

After Pauly posted a clip of himself to Twitter with the caption, “Just in the house if ya need me,” the replies got here pouring in:

“Pauly D has been trending ALL day with his fine ass” “What timeline am I living in where I am attracted to Pauly D.” “Pauly D has absolutely no business being that f**king fine” “He went from DJ Pauly D to DJ give me the D.” “You’re telling me you could’ve looked like THIS the WHOOOOLE TIME?!?!?” “Pauly D has truly proven that beards are like push up bras for men”

And lots of them shared the identical message — particularly:

“PAULY D IS NO LONGER ALLOWED TO SHAVE!!!”

It may be value declaring that the 39-year-old was carrying a cap over his signature gelled-up coiffure, which additionally makes him look fairly totally different. (And perhaps… higher?) Still, there was additionally a devoted camp for individuals who’ve been drawn to Pauly since day one:

Pauly D BEEN tremendous it took y’all this lengthy to determine it out pic.twitter.com/XkJzQBj872 — July 19 (@212Lexus) May 18, 2020

Ppl with style been knew that Pauly D is ok, y’all simply now catching on. — I’M GAY (@UrFavoriteAries) May 18, 2020

Pauly D been tremendous, y’all simply now noticing pic.twitter.com/BDzoLUXHQK — ❁ (@kylaaaa__) May 18, 2020

One factor’s for sure — the truth star is actually having fun with all the eye. He shared proof on his Instagram Story that he’d been trending on Twitter, together with a video of himself saying:

“I love trending this time of year for a little facial hair.”

A little bit?? LOLz! That beard could also be neatly trimmed, however there’s nothing “little” about it. In reality, we hear MTV is already interested by giving the beard its personal spinoff present! Working title? Jersey Shorn! Ha!

What do U assume, Perezcious readers? Is bearded Pauly D scorching or not??? Sound OFF along with your take within the feedback (beneath)…