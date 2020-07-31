Twitter is surveying users on what features they’d want from a subscription

Twitter has officially confirmed that it’s checking out the concept of a paid subscription design, and now the business has actually begun to study users about capacity features that may be included as part of a potential paid service,via reporter Andrew Roth on Twitter

Roth’s thread programs a range of features that Twitter is obviously thinking about as part of a paid tier, consisting of the choice to rapidly reverse tweets right away after they have actually been sent out and the capability to publish longer and higher-resolution videos. Surveyed users are asked to pick the most and least essential of the recommended concepts.

After CEO Jack Dorsey verified Twitter is checking out a subscription design, the business is carrying out user studies on what kind of features they want to see in such a service. Undo send out, unique badges for profiles and advanced analytics are amongst the features being thought about. pic.twitter.com/hL6T8sdI0s — Andrew Roth+ (@Roth sReviews)July 31, 2020

The complete list of possible features consists of:

An “undo send” window that would enable you to remember a tweet within 30 seconds, which sounds comparable to Gmail’s “undo” button. It’s the closest thing to providing an edit button that Twitter has actually spoken about yet.

Custom colors for the Twitter app and site

The capability to publish longer and higher-resolution videos

More advanced analytics

Custom profile badges (an example offered is that reporters might have badges keeping in mind which publication they work for)

Canned actions to choose from for faster replies

Job recruiting features (for publishing tasks and getting in touch with possible employees)

Custom sticker labels and hashtags

Insights into other accounts (which might reveal all of your previous interactions with a user)

“User roles,” which would make it much easier for big companies to approve access to business accounts without needing to straight share passwords

Fewer or no advertisements at all

Twitter likewise appears worried about whether users would respond severely to a paid tier that would wall off some features, with a portion of the survey committed to asking whether users are worried that it would harm Twitter’s standing as an open platform or tilt discussions in favor of paidusers

Rumors of Twitter’s subscription platform initially broke through a task publishing for a brand-new group at the business called “Gryphon,” which was stated to be “building a subscription platform” for the business. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey would go on to confirm that the business is in the “very, very early phases of exploring” brand-new money making choices for the website, however he tempered that statement by keeping in mind that the business has “a really high bar for when we would ask consumers to pay for aspects of Twitter.”