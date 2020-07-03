Twitter is removing ‘master,’ ‘slave’ and ‘blacklist’ from its code

“Master” and “slave” reference one process in the code that controls still another, while “blacklist” describes a summary of items that are automatically blocked, such as forbidden IP addresses.

At, “master” and “slave” will become “leader” and “follower” or “primary” and “replica,” while “blacklist” will become “denylist.”

Debate over the language used by engineering teams has been amplified in recent weeks by the Black Lives Matter movement, which is forcing companies to reckon with discrimination and the treating Black employees following Floyd’s death.

Reuters and the BBC reported that JP Morgan Chase will even remove “master,” “slave,” and “blacklist” from its internal materials and code. The bank didn’t immediately provide comment.

The effort at Twitter was spearheaded by engineers Regynald Augustin and Kevin Oliver.

Augustin, who is Black, tweeted he was inspired to push for changes after a contact went to the engineering team with the line “automatic slave rekick.”

“Seeing it was infuriating,” that he said. “I’ve been used to seeing the word ‘slave’ throughout my [computer science] education but this is different.”

The set of words that may start to be swapped out — which Twitter said is not exhaustive — also incorporates “grandfathered,” that may become “legacy status,” and “dummy value,” which will become “placeholder value” or “sample value.”