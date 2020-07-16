Twitter Is OBSESSED With This Video Of Henry Cavill Building A PC! Watch HERE!

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… a computer?!

Henry Cavill built a personal computer at home this week, going so far as to post an edited video of his engineering process on Instagram Thursday morning. Almost immediately, it went viral with fans and followers obsessing over it! Who knew a hunk like Henry was so smart and nerdy in all the good ways, too?!

Truly a man of many talents, Cavill showed off his techie side, proved his engineering smarts, flexed his muscular arms, AND featured a truly wonderful quarantine beard in the epic five-minute vid that is hitting us right in all the good places (below):

Ha! Love it!!! And we were far from the only ones, either, as fans on Twitter went berserk over Superman’s mortal talents and know-how, too! One user wrote (below):

“I just watched Henry Cavill building his gaming PC, and i’ve been at a higher plane of consciousness ever since”

LOLz! Another added:

“god I want Henry Cavill to open me up like his new pc”

Whoa! Talk about TMI… Ha! Ch-ch-check out some more of the other best responses to Cavill’s viral video, too:

Henry Cavill building a PC has turned my body into a corpse pic.twitter.com/bEoAuKmZEG — Lauren Suchenski 🌹 (@LaurenSuchenski) July 16, 2020

Henry Cavill I am free Wednesday night if you would like to hang out on Wednesday night as I am free on Wednesday Night to hang out. pic.twitter.com/PnQNZIqrFX — kelsey 🤷🏼‍♀️ BLM (@kwismach) July 16, 2020

Henry Cavill can you fix my computer too? Idk what’s wrong with it🙈 pic.twitter.com/PidDJ0Ys6K — Jordan (@Jordan_is_me_) July 16, 2020

LOLz! Love it!! What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!!!