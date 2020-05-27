On Tuesday, President Donald Trump charged Twitter of interfering in the upcoming presidential political election after the social networks titan marked among his tweets alerting concerning political election scams as “false.”

Trump: ‘Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election’

“Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump tweeted after Twitter provided their brand-new truth examine function on the President’s tweet from previously that day.

Twitter consisted of a web link to his tweet informing individuals they can “get the facts” concerning mail-in ballot.

“They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post,” Trump composed.

President Trump suggested that Twitter can encounter consequences for their activities.

“Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!” Trump composed.

In the past, Trump has actually cautioned Big Tech that censoring traditionalists as well as revealing a predisposition versus Republicans would certainly not be endured.

President Trump has actually additionally revealed a desire to accept Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey.

Trump consulted with Dorsey in April 2019 to go over these problems as well as thanked him for “keeping an open dialogue.”

Vice President Mike Pence Echoes Trump on Social Media Censoring Conservatives

Vice President Mike Pence made it clear previously that President Trump would certainly not have censorship of traditionalists on these systems.

“Well, the president has made it very clear that we are not going to tolerate censorship on the Internet and social media against conservatives,” Pence informed Breitbart News throughout a meeting on SiriusXM.

Praising conventional media, Pence included, “The great news is there are—in addition to Breitbart—there are great and consistent voices bringing the facts to the American people.”

“While many in the mainstream media have been after this president, after this administration, since before our inauguration, it’s been that chorus of voices on the Internet that have brought forth the truth and the facts to the American people,” the vice head of state claimed.