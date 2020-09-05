Twitter is melting down over the Bears starting Mitchell Trubisky

The Bears will begin Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback and Twitter is going bananas.

Despite a significant regression in 2019 and an 83.0 passer rating, Mitchell Trubisky was called the starting quarterback over Nick Foles ahead of Chicago’s Week 1 opener versus the Detroit Lions.

The #Bears notified Mitch Trubisky he will be the starting quarterback in Week 1, per source (as @AdamSchefter suggested). The previousNo 2 general choice wins the camp competitors versus Nick Foles. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 4, 2020

Twitter could not get enough of the reality that a person of the most irregular quarterbacks in the league was getting another shot as a starter.

Twitter is going bananas after Mitchell Trubisky won the task over Foles

Ryan Pace has actually had a rough go of it this offseason, and the choice to leave Foles and his humungous contract on the bench just made it even worse.

Imagine handing down Cam Newton and Jameis Winston for $1M so you might quit a fourth-round choice for Nick Foles AND ensure him $21M just to keepstarting Mitchell Trubisky GM of the Year,Ryan Pace #Bears https://t.co/NamD08Jtua — Nick Mensio (@NickMensio) September 4, 2020

Cam Newton, who the Bears selected not to pursue, is eliminating it in New England, by the method.

In case you required a tip, Trubisky was considered a.