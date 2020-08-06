Twitter is letting all users limit replies to their tweets on iOS

An upgrade to Twitter’s iOS app lets all users limit who can respond to theirtweets Twitter has actually been explore this function because May, now appears to be presenting it more extensively.

“In May, we tested a new way to have a chat with exactly who you want, so you can create and consume more meaningful changes,” states the update text on the AppStore “Now, everyone can try this new feature and choose who can reply to their tweets.”

To utilize the function, users merely tap a box above the keyboard when making up a tweet that states “Everyone can reply.” They can then select in between 3 alternatives: everybody can respond to their tweet, just individuals they follow can respond, and just individuals they point out can respond. Choosing one choice does not make that the default for future tweets.

The function has actually been among Twitter’s more fascinating modifications in current months, developing brand-new memes and methods to talk on the platform. The function can be an excellent method to prevent harassment, however it can likewise be utilized to limit discussions in a manner that feels counterproductive to Twitter’s the majority of fundamental functions.

It’s not …