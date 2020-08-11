Twitter is for real rolling out its reply-limiting feature to all users

Twitter is making its reply-limiting feature readily available to all users beginning today, and it’s for real this time: You can lastly bid farewell to the reply men. The business’s director of item management, Suzanne Xie, composes in a post released Tuesday that the feature is part of the platform’s efforts to offer individuals more control over their discussions on the platform.

“Sometimes people are more comfortable talking about what’s happening when they can choose who can reply,” Xie stated in the post, including that Twitter has actually seen individuals utilize the settings to have discussions that weren’t formerly possible. “Starting today, everyone will be able to use these settings so unwanted replies don’t get in the way of meaningful conversations.”

Here’s how the feature works. Before sending out a tweet, users will have 3 alternatives to pick who can respond: everybody, which is the basic default setting, just individuals the users follows, or just individuals the user points out in the tweet. If you choose a setting aside from the default, the reply icon will be grayed out for anybody not permitted to reply. And even if they can’t respond, other Twitter users can still retweet, comment, share, or like the tweet in concern.