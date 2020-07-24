Twitter is exploring a subscription-based model that might be tested later this year

Twitter has actually exposed its Q2 2020 incomes figures, publishing a profits of $683 million in

Q2 (down 19% YoY) and recording a development of 34% in its typical monetizable DAU (mDAU) count. As companies throughout the world reel from the monetary effect of coronavirus pandemic, Twitter is exploring a subscription-based model to bring more cash in its coffers and balance out the losses.

Twitter chief Jack Dorsey discussed ( through CNN) that the business is still in the really early phases of exploring this subscription-based model, however users will likely see some tests later in 2020 Notably, Dorsey included that the business has actually set “a really high bar for when we would ask consumers to pay for aspects of Twitter.” However, it is rather most likely that Twitter will continue to provide the totally free, ad-supported model on a bigger scale.

We’re likewise in early phases of exploring include’ l possible profits items that enhance our marketing company, which might consist of memberships & & others. It is really early; we do not anticipate any profits versus these in2020 $TWTR — Twitter Investor Relations (@Twitter IR)July 23, 2020

“We are also in the early stages of exploring additional potential revenue product opportunities to complement our advertising business. These may include subscriptions and other approaches, and although our exploration is very early and we do not expect any revenue attributable to these opportunities in 2020, you may see tests or hear us talk more about them as our work progresses,” checked out the business’s Q2 2020 letter to investors.