Twitter Introduces Voice Tweets, Initially Only for iOS Users

Twitter said about Wednesday it truly is testing a fresh feature that will permit users to be able to tweet utilizing their voice, recording up to 140 seconds regarding audio within a tweet.

The feature as well available to a minimal number of consumers on Apple’s iOS system for today and be presented for even more iOS consumers in the forthcoming weeks, Twitter said inside a blog post.

The micro-blogging system said consumers will be able to produce a voice twitter update using a brand-new “wavelengths” image on the Tweet composer display screen.

Social mass media companies which includes Twitter have a long history and are under pressure to be able to curb articles such as mistreatment, harassment plus misinformation issues platforms.

“We are working to incorporate additional monitoring systems ahead of bringing this to everyone,” Twitter speaker Aly Pavela told Reuters.

“We’ll review any reported voice tweets in line with our rules, and take action, including labeling, as needed.”

Twitter, that aggregates labels to be able to content that contains manipulated or perhaps synthetic mass media, has also started out adding fact-checking labels to be able to certain forms of coronavirus plus election-related false information, including to some tweet by simply US President Donald Trump about mail-in ballots.

Last month, Twitter also additional an alert to a twitter by Trump about Minneapolis protests which it said glorified violence.

