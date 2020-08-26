Twitter ignites as Egypt ‘terror’ court hands 15-year term to human rights defender  – Middle East Monitor

A so-called terrorism court in Egypt has actually sentenced the President of the Cairo Institute of Human Rights Studies, Bahey El-Din Hassan, to 15 years in jail in absentia.

The charges levelled versus Bahey Hassan, who has actually been explained as the spiritual dad of the human rights motion, recognize. They have actually been provided, in one type or another, versus Egypt’s 60,000 political detainees, numerous times: spreading out incorrect news and insulting the judiciary.

Bahey Hassan left Egypt in 2014 after getting death dangers for his work. Two years later on a travel restriction was provided versus him and his properties were frozen after he and his organisation were targeted by what Amnesty terms a “politically motivated investigation into the work of human rights organisations in case 173”, or the foreign financing case.

In 2019 Hassan was sentenced to 3 years in jail, once again in absentia, and fined 20,000 Egyptian pounds ($ 1,259) for presumably insulting the judiciary.

Amr Magdi, Egypt’s scientist for Human Rights Watch, has actually drawn contrasts with Bahey Hassan’s treatment by the Sisi federal government to how his organisation was enabled to run under ousted President Hosni Mubarak.