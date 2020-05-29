Twitter hides Donald Trump and White House tweets for ‘glorifying violence’

Tweet by Donald Trump and the White House have been hidden by Twitter after the social community stated they violated guidelines about glorifying violence.

Rather than deleting the messages, Twitter changed them with warnings which prevents anybody seeing the President’s tweets except they click on on them.

The transfer is the most recent in a livid row between Trump and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, which final evening led to the President signing an govt order to strip social media corporations of their ‘legal responsibility defend’.

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence,” the warning reads. “However, Twitter has decided that it could be within the public’s curiosity for the Tweet to stay accessible.”

The president had tweeted that “thugs” had been “dishonouring the memory” of 46-year previous George Floyd who died on Monday.

The message was in reference to riots in Minneapolis which have damaged out after the loss of life of a black man in police custody.

The president’s feedback, concluding with the phrases “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” incited a powerful response from different Twitter customers, however these replies have since been hidden or eliminated by the corporate.

The choices to answer and just like the tweets have additionally been disabled, whereas the retweet and quote-tweet features have been left lively.