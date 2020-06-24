Twitter Hides ‘Abusive’ Tweet by US President Donald Trump Targeting Protestors

Twitter on Tuesday hid a tweet from President Donald Trump where he threatened to use “serious force” against protestors in the US capital, saying it broke rules over abusive content.

The move were the first by Twitter from the president for an “abusive” tweet. In a growing dispute, the platform has recently labeled other Trump tweets as misleading and violating its standards on promoting violence.

“There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, DC, as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!” Trump tweeted.

The action by Twitter requires users to click through to learn the Trump tweet, with a tag on the message that it “violated the Twitter rules about abusive behavior” but that it would remain accessible “in the public’s interest.”

Photo Credit: Twitter

Trump’s tweet described the police-free district created by protesters in Seattle, in Washington state, fourteen days ago, which includes sparked outrage among conservatives.

Twitter’s move escalated the battle between your White House and social media marketing firms which Trump has accused of bias against conservatives, despite his own large following.

The president has signed an executive order which could result in more government oversight of social media firms, despite doubts about its legal authority.

The Trump administration has additionally signaled it wants to overhaul a law that gives on the web services immunity from content posted by others, a move that could open the floodgates to litigation.

Twitter said in a statement to AFP it took the action Tuesday since the tweet violated its policy against abusive behavior with “a threat of harm against an identifiable group.”

Twitter’s policy in dealing with world leaders generally calls for violating messages to be labeled — which limits its reach and prevents the others from liking or retweeting it — but leaves the tweets available because if they relate with “ongoing matters of public importance.”

The new, aggressive stand by Twitter on rule-breaking by the president stands in contrast with Facebook, which includes maintained a largely hands-off policy despite pressure from activists to curb inflammatory content.

Facebook did remove a Trump ad a week ago that contained a symbol utilized in Nazi Germany for political prisoners, saying it violated the platform’s policy against “organized hate.”