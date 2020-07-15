Twitter has shut off the ability for some people to tweet after massive hack

Twitter appears to have completely disabled the ability for some accounts to send new tweets following a massive hack on the social media website, which has seen numerous popular accounts, including Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, and others, tweet out a bitcoin scam.

While Twitter hasn’t confirmed how the block works, it appears to only apply to accounts that have been verified by Twitter. Unverified accounts appear to still be able to tweet normally, and verified accounts appear to be able to retweet existing tweets. It’s unclear how broadly Twitter has disabled the ability to send new tweets, or how long it will be before verified users are able to tweet again.

A Tweet from Twitter confirming that some users may be unable to Tweet also notes that password resets may be disabled while Twitter works to correct the situation.

You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

Twitter’s verification system grants a blue checkmark to let users know that an “account of public interest is authentic.” Verification status is used by the company to signify that accounts belonging to brands, politicians, and other public figures are real. The verification process has been subject to plenty of controversy over the years, and Twitter has put the system on hold since 2017 (with exceptions made for political candidates for the 2020 election cycle and public health officials in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.)

Developing…