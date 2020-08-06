Twitter froze the account of the Trump campaign on Wednesday for breaching its false information guidelines after it published a video in which the United States president stated kids were “almost immune” to coronavirus.

The clampdown came simply hours after Facebook got rid of the very same post from Donald Trump’s individual account on the platform.

Twitter stated on Wednesday that the tweet from the @TeamTrump account, which revealed a video of the president in a Fox News interview, was“in violation of the Twitter rules on Covid-19 misinformation”

“The account owner will be required to remove the tweet before they can tweet again,” the representative included.

Facebook had actually acted on the very same post, stating the video“includes false claims that a group of people is immune from Covid-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful Covid misinformation”

.

The business stated it was the very first time it had actually gotten rid of one of the president’s posts for breaching its coronavirus false information guidelines.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while grownups comprise the bulk of cases,“some children and infants have been sick with Covid-19”

.

The relocation marks the harder position that Twitter has actually taken towards the president in reaction to some of his more questionable tweets …