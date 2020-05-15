Twitter for iOS Brings ‘Retweets With Comments’ on Your Tweets in a Single Location

Twitter is including a new manner for its customers to see how persons are reacting to their tweets. Twitter for iOS now comes with an choice to view the “retweets with comments” on a specific tweet. This manner, it is possible for you to to know what folks have been writing whereas quote-tweeting your tweets. You merely should faucet on Retweets underneath your Twitter put up after which it is possible for you to to see a listing of all of the retweets with feedback making it simpler for you to work together along with your followers.

In a tweet, Twitter introduced the launch of the brand new function. It stated, “Now on iOS, you can see Retweets with comments all in one place.” To view them, faucet on Retweets underneath your tweet. Here, you will note two sections, one with feedback and the opposite with out feedback. It will make it less complicated for folks to reply to their followers who used the “Retweet with comment” button on their tweet.

Known reverse engineering skilled Jane Manchun Wong had written simply days in the past that the function was being examined on Android by Twitter. Her put up had displayed that the variety of retweets and the variety of retweets with feedback will probably be proven individually underneath a tweet. However, in the replace shared by Twitter, it may be seen that the variety of each forms of retweets on a tweet is proven collectively underneath a tweet and segregation is finished after tapping on the Retweets button.

The new choice comes 5 years after the Retweet with remark function was launched to permit customers to quote-tweet by embedding one other tweet underneath their put up. Before that, customers needed to copy-paste the tweet URL that they needed to cite.

