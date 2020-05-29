Twitter Flags China Spokesman’s Tweet on COVID-19

Twitter has flagged a tweet written in March by a Chinese authorities spokesman that recommended the US army introduced the novel coronavirus to China, because the social media platform ramps up fact-checking of posts. Twitter posted a blue exclamation mark beneath a tweet by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, with a remark urging readers to examine the info about COVID-19.

“When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!” Zhao wrote on March 12.

2/2 CDC was caught on the spot. When did affected person zero start in US? How many individuals are contaminated? What are the names of the hospitals? It could be US military who introduced the epidemic to Wuhan. Be clear! Make public your information! US owe us an evidence! pic.twitter.com/vYNZRFPWo3 — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) March 12, 2020

Clicking on the hyperlink directed readers to a web page with the headline, “WHO says evidence suggests COVID-19 originated in animals and was not produced in a lab”.

Twitter fact-checked US President Donald Trump for the primary time on Tuesday over his claims about mail-in ballots, beneath what it says was an extension of a “misleading information policy” geared toward combating misinformation about COVID-19.

Trump lashed out at Twitter in response and has mentioned he would introduce laws that will scrap or weaken a regulation that shields social media firms from legal responsibility for content material posted by their customers.

