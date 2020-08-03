Twitter faces $250 million FTC fine for misusing emails and phone numbers

Twitter stated that the Federal Trade Commission might quickly fine it approximately $250 million for inappropriate usage of users’ phone numbers and e-mail addresses. The possible fines would come for offenses of Twitter’s 2011 agreement with the FTC to no longer mislead customers about how it secures their individual info.

Between 2013 and 2019, Twitter utilized phone numbers and e-mail addresses offered “for safety and security purposes” to assist target advertisements. Twitter revealed the practice back in October, stating that it was done “inadvertently” and called it “an error.” The FTC seemingly thinks that Twitter deceived customers by not revealing that their information might have been utilized in this method.

Twitter states that the commission sent out a draft grievance on July 28 th explaining declared offenses of the 2011 contract. Twitter approximates that it might be fined anywhere from $150 million to $250 million, and it’s reserving $150 million in expectation of afine “The matter remains unresolved, and there can be no assurance as to the timing or the terms of any final outcome,” Twitter composes in its 10-Q filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A representative for Twitter states the business “included an estimated range for settlement” in the 10- Q submitted today since the grievance was …