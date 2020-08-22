Twitter Explodes After Mike Bloomberg Is Given More Airtime Than AOC At Democratic National Convention

Twitter simply emerged in outrage after previous New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was given a prime speaking area at theDemocratic National Convention Twitter users were particularly livid over the truth that he was given more time to talk thanRep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Bloomberg’s Speech

During his speech, Bloomberg joked about times in his life being a Democrat, a Republican, and an Independent.

“I’m not asking you to vote against Donald Trump because he’s a bad guy. I’m urging you to vote against him because he’s done a bad job,” Bloomberg stated.

He went on to slam President Donald Trump’s tax strategy and to state that greater taxes were required to money more federal government resources.

“Donald Trump’s economic plan was to give a huge tax cut to guys like me who didn’t need it, and then lie about it to everyone else,” stated Bloomberg.

Twitter Explodes

Unfortunately for Democrats, having Bloomberg speak backfired when social networks users revealed outrage over him getting more time to talk than Ocasio-Cortez, who was just given a minute to speak earlier in the week.

“AOC got 90 seconds, and f**king BLOOMBERG HAS BEEN TALKING FOR WHAT FEELS LIKE A YEAR,” a single person commented, with another adding, “The …