Twitter experiments with emoji tweet reactions, again

Twitter is developing a new feature that will let users react to tweets with emoji, according to app researcher Jane Manchun Wong. This isn’t the first time Twitter has experimented with emoji reactions as SocialMediaToday reports, having played around with the concept back in 2015 when Facebook was developing its own just take.

A screenshot posted by Wong shows a tweet-reaction interface, giving the choice to answer a tweet with emoji including the crying with laughter and shocked faces. There’s also the choice to “React with Fleet,” a mention of Twitter’s Snapchat Stories-style disappearing tweets that’s only for sale in a handful of countries, alongside the normal “Retweet” and “Retweet with comment” options.

Although this isn’t the first time Twitter has tested emoji reactions, it’s recent decision to let many people turn off replies to their tweets could make it far more of use now. Without the option to send a written answer a tweet, you might want to post a more nuanced reaction beyond favoriting a tweet with a heart icon. Twitter also recently introduced the capability to react to direct messages, indicating its fascination with emoji reactions generally.

As with all leaks like this, there’s no guarantee that the feature will ever progress beyond becoming an internal test for widespread release. But if it will, then “getting ratio’d” on Twitter could soon become a lot harder to calculate.