Twitter engineers reportedly pushing to replace ‘master’ and ‘slave’ programming terms

Twitter engineers have been working since January on an interior effort to replace problematic yet predominant programming language like “master” and “slave,” CNET reported. It’s part of a bigger effort among open-source developers who have been working to remove references to slavery from the programming community.

Microsoft-owned GitHub made an identical move last month when CEO Nat Friedman said the organization was replacing the term “master” with more neutral language. Regynald Augustin was one of the code writers who spearheaded the effort.

Twitter eng recently shared that we could be making the language within our code, docs, and configs more inclusive. I want to speak on what we got here and what we’ve done up to now.https://t.co/87RybaAiYA — Regynald (@negroprogrammer) July 2, 2020

As ZDNet notes, the initiative started back in 2014 with the Drupal project, which began replacing master and slave with terms like “primary” and “replica.”

In addition to phrases like “slave,” “master,” and “blacklist,” engineering teams at Twitter are recommending going a step further to change other terms that could be considered racist, ableist, or sexist, CNET reported. The list includes changing “man hours” to “person hours,” changing “blacklist” to “denylist,” and “grandfathered” to “legacy status.”

Twitter failed to immediately reply to a request for comment Thursday, but CNET reported that senior management at the company is supporting your time and effort. Engineering lead Michael Montano praised the usage of inclusive language in an email to staff, according to CNET, saying, “It is essential for creating an environment where everyone feels welcome.”