Twitter drops ‘master’, ‘slave’ and ‘blacklist’ in favor of ‘more inclusive language’ – Armenian News

Social media platform Twitter is dropping the terms “master”, “slave” and “blacklist” in favour of more inclusive language, BBC News reports.

The terms are generally used in programming codes which originated decades ago.

US bank JPMorgan has also announced a similar move as more companies address racism following killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

Replacing the terms could cost millions and just take months, in accordance with experts.

In programming speak, “master” refers to the primary version of code that controls the “slaves,” or replicas. “Blacklist” is used to spell it out items that are automatically denied, typically forbidden websites.

On Thursday, Twitter’s engineering division tweeted out a group of words that it wants “to move away from using in favour of more inclusive language”. The list includes replacing “whitelist” with “allowlist” and “master/slave” with “leader/follower”.