Twitter Drags Vanilla Ice For Fourth Of July Texas Concert As Coronavirus Cases Spike By The Thousands!

Vanilla Ice is aware of we’re in the midst of a world pandemic, however amassing his cash appears much more vital to him in the intervening time!

The 52-year-old Ice, Ice, Baby rapper is ready to carry out in live performance this Fourth of July weekend at a Texas venue that’s anticipating over 2,000 keen followers, regardless of a current surge in coronavirus instances and hospitalizations within the state.

The artist, whose actual title is Robert Matthew Van Winkle, introduced on June 24 that concertgoers ought to count on a present for the ages on the “Independence Day Throwback Beach Party” on the Emerald Point Bar & Grill in Austin, Texas, positioned simply off the shore of Lake Travis. Alongside a promo poster shared through Instagram, he wrote:

“Get ready to go back to The 90s, the greatest decade ever. Bring your dancin shoes, Speedo’s, bikinis, neon colors and and ninja turtle gear… hahha”

In a second put up, that includes screaming followers from a set seemingly earlier than the lockdown, Ice waxed poetic about his love for a decade earlier than the coronavirus was ever a factor:

“I can’t wait to get back to this. The 90s were the best. We didn’t have coronavirus, or cell phones, or computers. we had 5.0‘s, blockbuster, Beavis and Butthead, Wayne’s world, Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan. And Mortal Kombat is still better than fortnight [sic] but we got out of the house, We danced, we invented house parties in the 90s. The last of the great decades #IMissThenineties.”

Seriously?!

OK, that is beginning to sound extra like narcissism than nostalgia. We get it, individuals miss the ’90s — however throw in your favourite pair of outdated overalls, graphic tee, and a superb Spotify playlist from the consolation of your personal residence in the event you’re itching for a bit of the previous. Be sensible, individuals! Heading to a live performance throughout these occasions for the sake of reliving “the glory days” simply isn’t value it.

According to the Austin Chronicle, tickets are priced between $25-$300 and the venue won’t enable greater than 2,500 attendees, which is simply half of the placement’s 5,000-person max capability. Either manner, this nonetheless feels like a foul thought as a result of as of Thursday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 8,076 new coronavirus instances — a brand new single-day report for the virus sizzling spot that has seen greater than 171,929 instances for the reason that pandemic began. Additionally, Governor Greg Abbott simply ordered all bars to be closed and lowered restaurant capability to 50 % on June 26 and virtually all different main live performance occasions have been postponed throughout town.

Twitics can’t appear to know what’s not clicking for the performing artist and blasted him on the social media platform:

“Imagine dying of the coronavirus because you went to a f**king Vanilla Ice concert” “If you get COVID because you went to the Vanilla Ice concert that somehow is the exception to closure rules, frankly, you deserve that.” “Vanilla Ice is trending because he is throwing a concert in Texas for the 4th of July. If you go to this concert and catch COVID, don’t ask anyone to stop, collaborate, and listen to your dumba**” “Imagine having to go on a ventilator bc you just had to see Vanilla Ice.” “Getting the coronavirus at a Vanilla Ice concert has to be one of the lamest ways to die possible.”

And if any of our readers nonetheless assume it is a good thought to go, not less than put on a masks!

After trending all morning, Vanilla Ice hopped on Twitter to deal with his critics and argue there might be “plenty of room for distancing” at his present:

This is simply as dangerous as nation music artist Chase Rice‘s excuse for persevering with his tour amid the continued pandemic… so silly!

