Twitter Disables Trump Video Tribute to Floyd Over Copyright Complaint

Twitter has disabled US President Donald Trump’s marketing campaign tribute video to George Floyd on its platform, citing a copyright criticism.

The clip, which is a collation of pictures and movies of protest marches and situations of violence within the aftermath of Floyd’s loss of life, has Trump talking within the background.

Floyd’s loss of life final week after a deadly encounter with a police officer has led to nationwide protests. In broadly circulated video footage, a white officer was seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck as Floyd gasped for air and repeatedly groaned, “I can’t breathe,” earlier than passing out.

Twitter stated the video on the president’s marketing campaign account was affected by its copyright coverage.

“We respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives,” a Twitter consultant stated.

The three-minute 45-second video uploaded on Trump’s YouTube channel was tweeted by his marketing campaign on June 3.

The clip, which remains to be on YouTube, had garnered greater than 60,000 views and 13,000 likes. The video-streaming platform’s mother or father Google didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

The social media platform has been below fierce scrutiny from the Trump administration because it fact-checked Trump’s tweets about unsubstantiated claims of mail-in voting fraud. It additionally labeled a Trump tweet about protests in Minneapolis as “glorifying violence.”

Trump has pledged to introduce laws that will scrap or weaken a regulation that shields social media firms from legal responsibility for content material posted by their customers.

© Thomson Reuters 2020