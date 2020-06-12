Twitter deletes 170,000 accounts linked to China influence campaign | Technology

Twitter has removed more than 170,000 accounts the social media marketing site says are state-linked influence campaigns from China focusing on Hong Kong protests, Covid-19 and the US protests in relation to George Floyd.

The company announced on Thursday that 23,750 core accounts – and 150,000 “amplifier” accounts that boosted the content posted by those core accounts – have been removed from the platform after being linked to an influence campaign from the People’s Republic.

Researchers at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute found that while Twitter is blocked from access in China, the campaign was targeted at Chinese-speaking audiences beyond your country “with the intention of influencing perceptions on key issues, including the Hong Kong protests, exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui and, to a lesser extent, Covid-19 and Taiwan”.

The researchers analysed 348,608 tweets between January 2018 and April 2020 and found most tweets were posted all through business hours in Beijing between Monday and Friday, and dropped off on the weekends.

The tweets often contained pictures featuring Chinese-language text, with researchers discovering that the primary targets of the campaign were people surviving in Hong Kong, followed by broader Chinese diaspora.

The vast majority of the accounts (78.5%) had no followers and 95% had fewer than eight followers, but those accounts had a top level of engagement, albeit perhaps not organic. That pointed to the use of commercial bot networks, the research said. A total of 156 tweets from accounts with no followers received significantly more than 50 likes, and 26 tweets from accounts without followers received more than 10 retweets.

One tactic the researchers observed in accounts that were excluded from the dataset were legitimate older accounts that were hacked, or bought and used included in the campaign.

For example, one account changed its photo from the Bangladeshi man to a Chinese woman and suddeny switched to posting in Chinese in opposition to the Hong Kong protests.

The ASPI researchers said repurposed accounts on Facebook contributed a significant percentage of the activity observed there.

The major themes of the tweets were that that Hong Kong protesters were violent, and the usa was interfering with the protests; accusations about Guo; the Taiwan election; and praise of China’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the removal of these accounts, the researchers discovered that the campaigns were persisting both on Twitter and Facebook through repurposed accounts and new ones.

Focus has shifted to the Black Lives Matter protests in the usa, accusing the nation of “hypocrisy for its criticism of the response by police to protests in Hong Kong, while the US’s own police and troops use violence against protests in the US, and warns Hong Kong protesters not to think they can rely on the US for support against China’s national interests”.

ASPI found that the campaign operators also appeared to have sought to heavy engagement on some tweets to boost them to the the top of Twitter’s look for specific hashtags.

“This allowed the campaign to effectively drown out organic activity on that hashtag for a period of time,” the researchers said.

At once, Twitter also released the facts of 1,152 accounts related to promoting state-backed political propaganda from Russia, and 7,340 accounts promoting to Turkey’s AK party and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“Technical signals point to the network being associated with the youth wing of the party and a centralised network that maintained a significant number of compromised accounts,” it said.

Twitter said in the foreseeable future, it would give you the archive of impression counts and other relevant information to understand the impact such campaigns have, and use academic organisations to reach that goal goal.

This month Australian researchers found that a large number of pro-Trump, Republican or QAnon-related accounts have been boosting misinformation about the origins of Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic.

Guardian Australia has sought comment from Twitter on whether it was undertaking similar analysis of these accounts.