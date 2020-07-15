Twitter could launch a subscription option

The job description was light on further details. A spokesperson for Twitter stressed that it’s only a job posting, maybe not a product announcement.
Like its rival social networks, Twitter has dedicated to offering a free service and earning profits by allowing brands to focus on ads to its large user audience. A paid subscription offering could help the company find a supply of revenue beyond advertising and data licensing.
At enough time, a Twitter spokesperson said: “We’re conducting this survey to assess the interest in a new, more enhanced version of Tweetdeck. We regularly conduct user research to gather feedback about people’s Twitter experience and to better inform our product investment decisions, and we’re exploring several ways to make Tweetdeck even more valuable for professionals.”