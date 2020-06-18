Twitter Comes For Taco Bell After Employee Gets Fired For Wearing Black Lives Matter Face Mask!

Taco Bell is under fire (sauce?) after firing one of its employees for wearing a Black Lives Matter face covering.

According to reports, Denzel Skinner was fired from the take out chain after 8 years of being a shift leader at a Youngstown, Ohio Taco Bell after that he refused to take off his BLM face covering.

Apparently, the employee was told by his boss that he couldn’t wear this kind of polarizing breathing apparatus, but Denzel remained adamant that the company’s policy said nothing about face covers with messages in it: the chain only necessary that employee face coverings must be clean.

In a Facebook Live video, Skinner explained that he wore the BLM face cover since the surgical masks provided by Taco Bell were inadequate in warm conditions — that has been a problem, because he claimed that the air conditioning at the Youngstown location was not working.

According to Skinner, temperatures swelled in the restaurant and it in the course of time became excessively difficult to breathe while wearing the mask. So he wear his BLM face covering in support of protesting police brutality following George Floyd’s murder.

After getting reprimanded by his apparently Karen-esque supervisor, Skinner reportedly walked out, and claims that the manager told him that he’d get fired if he didn’t reunite. See area of the incident yourself (below):

Taco Bell manager firing a worker for supporting BLM :/ #RIPTacoBell pic.twitter.com/pFd6Wn4u2f — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 18, 2020

Awful! (And he’s right. The Black Lives Matter movement just isn’t “politics”: it’s a fight for Black community’s directly to live without fear of unnecessary police brutality. That’s Human Rights 101, y’all.)

In the wake of Denzel’s firing, Taco Bell released a statement, saying that it’s “disappointed” to understand about what happened. The company said:

“[We are]disappointed to learn what took place in Youngstown. We are working with this franchisee that operates this location to comprehend what happened… While our policies at restaurants usually do not prohibit Team Members from wearing Black Lives Matter masks, we have been working to clarify our mask policy which means this doesn’t happen again.”

The company said they’ve apologized to Denzel, and also managed to get clear which they support the Black Lives Matter movement.

But, sincere or perhaps not, the brand’s apology did little to quell the outrage on social media. Shortly after the news of Denzel’s firing circulated social media, the hashtag #RIPTacoBell started trending, with users leaving comments like:

“#RIPTacoBell that’s so good and super fast…. but why’d it just take you 5 days to research his wrongful termination? exactly what are you doing for him? why have you been still silent but speaking with every press outlet lmao @tacobell” “they really fired a taco bell employee for wearing a black lives matter mask. they called it ‘bringing politics into the building’ our fight for the right to reside without fear is NOT politics. F**K TACO BELL #RIPTacoBell #BlackLivesMatter” “If Taco Bell is going to fire someone for supporting Black Lives Matter then I sure as hell am perhaps not going to spend a single dime at Taco Bell. There are plenty of better fast food restaurants in America who support free speech. Are you with me? #RIPTacoBell”

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers?