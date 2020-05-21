Twitter brings its new quote tweet view to Android and the web

Twitter made it simpler to see quote tweets on iOS on May 12th, and that new performance is now out there on Twitter for Android and for the web, the firm announced today.

If you faucet or click on on the “Retweets” phrase on a tweet, you’ll be taken to a new web page that allows you to take a look at certainly one of two columns: a column displaying retweets with feedback and a column displaying all retweets with out feedback. You can see the way it works in the video beneath:

Now on Android and web –– see Retweets with feedback by tapping the Retweet rely if you faucet right into a Tweet! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 21, 2020

The new characteristic the newest of many who Twitter has rolled out not too long ago to make it simpler to observe and monitor conversations on the platform. One that I’m a selected fan of is the new interface for threaded conversations, which is on the market to some iOS and web customers. And simply yesterday, Twitter started testing a approach to let customers restrict replies to tweets, which may assist stop abuse and harassment on the platform however does have some thorny implications for politicians’ tweets and the spreading of deceptive or pretend data.