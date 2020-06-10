Twitter Brings Fleets, a Stories-Like Feature, to India, Now Available on Mobile Apps

Twitter is testing its own just take on “Stories” format called as “Fleets” and the feature can be obtained to Android and iOS users in India. The micro-blogging company has stated that this is a phased rollout and Fleets will soon be available for all users in the united kingdom in the coming days with the most recent version of its mobile apps. Similar to Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp Stories, Fleets disappear from users’ timeline after 24 hours. They can’t be liked or retweeted like regular tweets, however other users can respond to the Fleets via Direct Message (DM).

The latest Twitter feature was first introduced in Brazil back in March and it reached Android and iOS users in India on Tuesday. Explaining Fleets in a series of tweets, product lead at Twitter, Kayvon Beykpour, said, “People often tell us that they don’t feel comfortable Tweeting because Tweets can be seen and replied to by anybody, feel permanent and performative (how many Likes & Retweets will this get!?).”

“We’ve been listening to this feedback and working to create new capabilities that address some of the anxieties that hold people back from talking on Twitter,” Beykpour added.

Testing, testing…

We’re testing a way for you to think out loud with no Likes, Retweets, or replies, called Fleets! Best part? They disappear after 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/r14VWUoF6p — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 9, 2020

What are Twitter Fleets?

Just like Instagram and Facebook Stories, Fleets are yet another form of sharing content nevertheless they disappear after 24 hours of upload. They often appear near the top of the home screen for limited seconds and users can view them for longer by long pressing the screen. Twitter Fleets are unlike regular tweets, therefore are less accessible and won’t circulate on Twitter Moments and cannot be embedded.

Users can view Fleets of other users even though they are not following them by going to their profile. Users can also view who all have seen their Fleets.

How to use Twitter Fleets

Users in India can update and view Twitter Fleets only via the app but not the Web client. If you have access to Fleets, you’ll find the feature at the top of the house screen of the app. To update a Fleet, click on the small icon with the ‘+’ sign.

You can truly add texts, photo or gif to “share a fleeting thought.” Similar to Instagram and Snapchat ‘Stories’, Fleets will recede after 24 hours.

