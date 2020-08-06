Twitter stated it would avoid President Trump’s @TeamTrump campaign account from tweeting till it got rid of a tweet that breaches Twitter’s guidelines on COVID-19 misinformation, the business validated to The Verge Wednesday night. However, it appears that @TeamTrump has actually gotten rid of the tweet in offense of the guidelines, as it has tweeted again a number of times this night.

The tweet in conflict, according to The Washington Post, was a clip of an interview Trump provided to Fox News where he falsely claimed that kids are “almost immune” to COVID-19

If you browse straight to the tweet since this writing, you’ll see a notification stating that the tweet “is no longer available” due to the fact that it breached Twitter’s guidelines. President Trump had likewise linked to the tweet from his individual account, however following that link now raises a mistake message stating that “something went wrong.”

Earlier today, Facebook got rid of a post from Trump’s Facebook page with a clip of Trump making the incorrect claim, likewise for breaching its misinformation policy.