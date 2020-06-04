Twitter BLASTS Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Hypocritical BLM Statement, Calling The Actress A ‘Fascist, Racist, Warmongering Bigot’

Twitter is tired of seeing performative activism by celebs who’re apparently problematic behind the scenes.

The latest to be called out? Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra — whose hypocrisy makes “nightmare” Lea Michele look like an award-winning activist, according to critics.

The reckoning began after the cute couple took to Twitter to send a very thoughtful, heartfelt statement about the killing of George Floyd. Standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, the Lovebug singer wrote on his page:

“Pri & I’ve heavy hearts … The reality of the inequalities in this country, and around the world, are glaring. Systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion has gone on for much too long, and remaining silent not only reinforces it, however it allows it to continue… The time and energy to take action is currently. It’s no more enough to state “I’m maybe not racist”. We must all do the task to be ANTI racist and stand with the black community. In our first step towards our continued efforts to simply help fight this fight, Pri and I’ve donated to the @eji_org & @ACLU… We stand with you and we love you. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.”

A powerful message.

But Twitter wasn’t buying it. Many users felt their support of BLM was hypocritical, seeing as Pri has apparently supported Islamophobic dictators and fascist governments in her native India!

Twitics were quick to chime in after Nick posted the statement, pointing out that Pri has endorsed skin lightening ointments in India, has supported the country’s right-wing BJP political party, and even invited the corrupt Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to her and Nick’s wedding.

Users fumed:

Here’s your rac*st Pri trying to sell skin whitening creams in India pic.twitter.com/O5P7cwqIUt — Ali Baloch ☭ (@maXes_MB) June 3, 2020

“Yeah Im sure ‘pri’ doesn’t have a heavy heart for the muslims that are being tortured and killed in her country” “’pri’ supports a fascist government and sells fairness creams while she cries about injustice in the US”

Now, some users defended the Quantico actress’ support of Modi, pointing out that publicly criticizing the PM could put her family at risk of “receiving threats.”

As one user claimed:

“As for that fascist Modi, notice how no Indian celebrity with huge platforms (SRK/Khans) ever openly criticise Modi? Yes? That’s because they don’t get away with free speech unlike celebs in US without putting themselves or their family members at risk of receiving threats.”

But other receipts came in showing that Pri has additionally flaunted her family’s ties with former PM — and authoritarian dictator — Indira Gandhi.

Sharing a pic the actress posted on her behalf Instagram that showed her family members posing with the controversial politician, one user wrote:

“Priyanka proudly boasts about her family connections with Indira Gandhi, a dictator who imposed emergency, suspended all democratic rights of citizens and arrested all dissenters. Not to forget the countless innocent Sikh lives taken under her rule.”

Another user mentioned the time Priyanka was criticized for “warmongering between India and Pakistan” at a conference, and responded by “gaslighting the [Pakistani] girl who asked her the valid question.” Watch:

Let’s begin with well-known. Priyanka when criticised for warmongering between India and Pakistan, responded by gaslighting the girl who asked her the valid question. So much for feminism. https://t.co/15Cv87Aylt — Sankul (@s3nkul) June 2, 2020

Oh, but there’s more…

Pri was also called out for praising controversial police chief KPS Gill, who reportedly killed thousands “in an illegal and brutal manner.”

Retweeting a 2017 post in which the starlet wrote, “RIP #KPSGill‘s contribution in fighting terrorism and restoring peace to Punjab will never be forgotten. My condolences to the family,” a user exclaimed:

“Priyanka has praised a mass murderer on social media. For those of you who don’t know, KPS Gill was a policeman convicted of sexual harassment, killing THOUSANDS of Sikhs in an illegal and brutal manner. He was literally nicknamed as the butcher of Punjab”

In another tweet, the user stated the racism in Pri’s 2008 Bollywood movie Fashion, writing:

“In the film Fashion, Priyanka Chopra, playing the lead role, is shown to have hit very cheap after realising she slept with a Black man. Priyanka you suck at performative wokeness, let alone demonstrative activism.”

Wow. This is some heavy stuff.

Why would someone be so progressive one day and thus tyrant-loving another? One user summed it up perfectly:

“Priyanka Chopra posts about Black rights in US because that makes her popular in america. Priyanka Chopra supports Army activity in India because which makes her popular in India.”

We’d hate to agree, but it’s hard to argue with receipts like these!

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers?